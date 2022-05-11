It appears that some people still live by the sentiment that athletes are supposed to “shut up and dribble.” A Tennessee weatherman is under fire after his comments about NBA superstar Draymond Green.

The tweet was shared during the Golden State Warriors NBA playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday (May 7).

“And chew on this,” said Joey Sulipeck in the now-deleted tweet. “Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected?”

Sulipeck, who is WHBQ-TV’s chief meteorologist, has since deleted the tweet as well as his profile on the popular social media app. Green and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr were notified about the incident.

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not in the slightest,” said Kerr. “This is America. This is how we operate.”

According to NBC, the term “knuckle dragger” is code for a massive primate and is often used by bigots when referencing Black people.

Green also didn’t appear shocked by Sulipeck’s comments and expressed that he doesn’t care for an apology. He did, however, have something to say about the weatherman deleting his comment.

“You can’t cancel someone for saying something you don’t/didn’t like. I don’t believe in that. I believe in standing on your word,” said the Golden State Warriors center in a tweet. ” Don’t sidestep it. Tell us how you really feel! And STAND ON IT!”

He also reiterated that he does not want Sulipeck to be canceled, but instead wants the meteorologist to be held accountable for his actions.

“I don’t believe in cancel culture,” Green continued. “This is not a cancel attempt. Just stand on your words. ACCOUNTABILITY. Yours truly, THE NEW MEDIA.”

A statement issued by the Fox-affiliated local news station says that the tweet “does not reflect the values of FOX13” and that they “will take appropriate action pending a full investigation.”