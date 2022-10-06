Adidas and Kanye West might finally be on the same accord again, but this time, to end their partnership.

On Thursday (Oct. 6), the sports retail giant released a statement, saying that after many attempts to resolve the rising conflict between itself and the Yeezy creator, they have decided to put their longtime collaboration “under review.”

“Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation, and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision,” the statement read. “The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it.”

It continued, “We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place our partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

West responded to Adidas’ statement on his Instagram account, posting a screenshot of a CNBC report on the latest developments. “F******CK ADIDAS. I AM ADIDAS. ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS,” he wrote.

As reported by REVOLT last month, Ye shared his desire to part ways with Adidas and the GAP, citing both companies for reportedly breaching their contracts with him. While speaking with the financial publication Bloomberg, he said it was time to work on his Yeezy brand independently. “It’s time for me to go [at] it alone,” he expressed. “It’s fine. I made [both] companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, [and] the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

The statement from Adidas as well as West’s response can be found below:

After a public feud for weeks, adidas has released a statement about its partnership with Kanye West for the first time: “we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review” pic.twitter.com/CSKbzTs3Qs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 6, 2022