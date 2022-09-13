Kanye West is ready to take full control of his Yeezy brand without the help of Adidas and GAP, he told Bloomberg on Monday (Sept. 12).

In an exclusive phone interview with the business and financial outlet, West said that he has no further desire to work with the two brands after his contracts with them, respectively, expire. “It’s time for me to go it alone,” he expressed. “It’s fine. I made [both] companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, [and] the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

Despite West’s wish to cut off both companies, there are still several years left on his contracts. Adidas’ contract with West expires in 2026, while GAP’s contract expires in 2030. “They [are] my new baby mamas,” West jokes. “I guess we’re just going to have to co-parent those 350s.”

The billionaire rapper also confirmed his intention to open his own Donda campus, named after his late mother, Dr. Donda West. He told the outlet that shopping centers, schools, farms, and dorms would be together on the campus site. In addition, West revealed he is working with former Adidas executive Eric Liedtke, who now runs the independent plant-based clothing operation, Unless Collective.

There was no comment from Adidas or GAP representatives.

West made a surprise appearance at Vogue World yesterday (Sept. 12) for New York Fashion Week. As part of Vogue’s 130th-anniversary celebration, the event featured a runway fashion show and a live performance by Lil Nas X. Other stars such as Serena Williams, Keke Palmer, and Lori Harvey were present for the lavish New York event.

