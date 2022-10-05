Trina and Saucy Santana are determined to get the community outside for the upcoming midterm elections. Yesterday (Oct. 4), the hip hop collaborators teamed up with the dating app BLK for “No Voting No Vucking,” a Tre Trax-produced effort that’s centered around using sex to get their love interests to the polls:

“BLK app, lookin’ for some action, swipe the homie Scott, what’s happenin’, face is a 9, abs is a 10, D is a mmm, to be determined, he got mad jokes, he don’t seem broke, the only read flag, he said he don’t vote, this midterm is for all the single cuties, wanna hit this booty? Gotta do yo’ civic duty, no votin’, no lovin’, no votin’, no touchin’, no votin’, no nothin’, no votin’, no f**kin’…”

The accompanying clip for “No Voting No Vucking” shows Saucy Santana on the campaign trail while Trina kicks back in her presidential office. Viewers can then see the two taking on roles as judges, all while a couple who matched on BLK get intimate after a successful voting day. The video ends by sharing a link for voter registration.

In related news, last night saw Trina accepting the I Am Hip Hop award during this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. Following a tribute led by Remy Ma and longtime collaborator Trick Daddy, the Miami veteran took to the podium to deliver a heartfelt acceptance speech:

“First and foremost, God made this possible. I just want to thank my beautiful mom because without her, Trina would not exist. I just want to thank BET for continuing to be a platform that heightens our culture and for giving me my flowers while I am here to smell them … 24 years, who would’ve thought I would be standing here [to be able to] say this in my own reign and my own lane.”

Press play on Trina and Saucy Santana’s politically charged visual below.