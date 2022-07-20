Miami police are investigating the fatal shooting of Trina’s 17-year-old niece, Suga. Sources close to the rapper confirmed the sad news with TMZ, telling the outlet the teen was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Law enforcement and medical examiners responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday (July 20) on Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City. The outlet reports that Suga is not from the area, and authorities are trying to determine if the shooting was an accident or targeted. They believe she was just visiting and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Detectives are reportedly shifting their focus to a black Mercedes SUV found about a mile north of the crime scene. Two other women were wounded and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The investigation is still underway.

