Lizzo is getting more acquainted with the fourth U.S. President, James Madison, after his estate offered the “Truth Hurts” singer a private tour of his home.

On Monday (Oct. 3), TMZ reported that Former President Madison’s Montpelier estate confirmed the open invitation to the artist, in hopes that she will perform during her visit. Additionally, they anticipate that Lizzo might be able to use Madison’s crystal flute for an encore performance.

While performing at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (Sept. 27), Lizzo performed with the 200-year-old flute. According to reports, Madison owned but never played the musical instrument, making the singer the first to use it in over two centuries. Lizzo greatly appreciated the moment, saying: “This is crazy. I have to be really careful. It’s crystal [and] it’s like playing out of a wine glass b**ch, so be patient.”

She continued, “B**ch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s! We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history cool. History is freaking cool, you guys!”

Carolyn Ward, the curator of the musical instruments at the Library of Congress, said: “It’s pretty thrilling because we want to bring music into everyone’s lives, and we have concerts that are free and open to the public. [So] this is a whole new level of interest that I hope really sparks, you know, young people and old people and to get back to music and to listen to music, and play music and enjoy it more.”

Ward, who handed Lizzo the priceless crystal flute on stage, added, “And I think they knew the flute was in the box, and they were just roaring with excitement. So it was great. She got a great sound out of it. She nailed it. She really did.”

According to KATU, the singer practiced in the grand hall of the library earlier in the week. Lizzo toured through the library’s treasured global collection of flutes, which dates back to 1941.

You can watch Lizzo perform with president James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)