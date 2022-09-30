Back in 2020, Cardi B unveiled her first-ever capsule collaboration with Reebok, the Club C Cardi sneaker that was made available in different sizes and colorways. A year later, she would expand on that partnership with the “Let Me Be… In My World” collection, which consisted of both activewear items and a re-imagination of Reebook’s iconic Classic shoe.

Yesterday, the Bronx emcee-turned-mogul took to social media to announce her new collection with the American apparel giant. Aptly titled “Let Me Be… Next Level Energy,” Cardi‘s latest run will boast the Cardi Slide and the Club C Cardi V2, the latter of which is an upgrade to the aforementioned Club C Cardi. In addition, fans will be able to purchase crop tops, bodysuits, leggings, and jackets, complete with a wide range of sizes for everyone to enjoy.

Cardi spoke on the new collection with the sportswear brand via an official press release:

“I would never be where I am if I did not keep pushing boundaries in my life and work. For this latest collection, I collaborated with the Reebok team to inject my love of the hustle into every piece so my fans can use that energy in their everyday lives.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Cardi B recently opened up to fans about missing out on a certain lucrative business opportunity because of past mistakes, which she has since accepted as a teachable moment:

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multimillion-dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

You can check out all of Cardi B’s different Reebok pieces here. The first roll-out of her “Let Me Be… Next Level Energy” collection officially makes landfall Oct. 14.