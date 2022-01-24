By Legendary Lade
  /  01.24.2022

What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade and you know the drill. Every Monday, it’s a new sneaker review. This week, I’m writing about the Bape Multi-Camo x Reebok Instapump Fury OGs.

The last time we saw a Bape x Reebok Instapump Fury collaboration was in 2014 when they joined forces with Japanese retailer mita sneakers on an olive camo pair. Since then, Bape collaborations have been frequent with many missing the mark in my opinion. Collaborations seem to be the norm for brands now and it always makes sense until it doesn’t! Not this time around, however. For this 2022 rendition, the Instapump Fury sees itself reimagined in a colorful mixed APE camo pattern, a signature design motif of Bape.

Bape Multi-Camo x Reebok Instapump Fury OGs

Bape Multi-Camo x Reebox Instapump Fury OGs

Other details include the mesh and nylon upper, which has leather and suede overlays for a layered look. The Ape head pump featured on the tongue further accentuates the lace-less sneakers. The sole itself is made of soft Hexalite cushioning. Hexalite cushioning, technology Reebok has been using since 1990, is inspired by the honeycomb, which is one of the strongest yet lightest shapes in nature. The sneaker does feel weightless. This is one of the lightest sneakers I’ve held in a while.

My favorite part of the sneaker is the Bapesta logo at the heels. The star with a lighting rod that acts as the “a” inside of the Bapesta logo is joined with Reebok’s three stripes to form a new joined logo. I also give a thumbs up to the “A Bathing Ape” branded sole and the packaging, which includes a box also covered in APE camo. If you’re like me, boxes like this tend to serve other purposes besides just storing the sneaker. What are your thoughts on these?

Bape Multi-Camo x Reebok Instapump Fury OGs

The Reebok Instapump Fury x Bape Multi-Camo was released on January 14, 2022 and retailed for $200.

