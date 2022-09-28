Burna Boy continues to bless the masses with quality visuals from his latest album Love, Damini. Following clips for “Kilometre,” “Last Last,” “For My Hand,” and “Vanilla” comes another for “It’s Plenty,” which made landfall yesterday (Sept. 27). Produced by ElementZ and JAE5, “It’s Plenty” is essentially a celebration of Burna’s carefree lifestyle:

“As I dey knack the gbedu, start to dey move, start to dey move, like you smoke kalaku, just dey bounce with the groove, no carry do, if you lose guard, dem go bounce with your boo, I can vouch for my crew, I’m tellin’ you, them too dey do, lifestyle of a crook, make you dance, no dey look, dem go dey look, dem go dey look, then say if it’s not enough, if I do 99 good e go remain one…”

Directed by Troy Roscoe, the accompanying clip for “It’s Plenty” begins with a shot of Burna Boy performing for a packed crowd in a massive venue. He can then be spotted getting a fresh line-up in a barber shop, departing from a private jet with his crew, receiving a birthday cake, and catching vibes with supporters in the midst of London’s Notting Hill Carnival.

Love, Damini made landfall in July with 19 songs and additional features from Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Vict0ny, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, and Khalid. The well-received project peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and landed on several other album charts around the globe. Prior to that, Burna Boy liberated Twice As Tall in 2020, which topped Billboard’s World Albums chart following its first week of release. Twice As Tall also earned Burna a Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

Press play on “It’s Plenty” below. If you missed it, you can stream Love, Damini in full here.