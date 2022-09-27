Last week, DreamDoll unveiled her latest project Life In Plastic 3, an eight-track offering that closes out the Life In Plastic trilogy. The project also contains contributions from LunchMoney Lewis, Capella Grey, French Montana, and Kash Doll. Shortly after the release made landfall, she liberated a visual from the project for “Misunderstood,” a John $K Mcgee-produced offering that’s full of bars about the Bronx emcee’s struggles and current position in the game:

“Can I talk my s**t, can I holla at y’all for a minute, you think you know Dream, but you have no idea, so can I break down how I did it, the credit cards chargin’, swipe em regardless, the project heat, could barely breathe in the apartment, you grow up like this, it’s only right to be heartless, you gotta learn quick, take a shot, or be the target, you know I’m gon pop it, same way I pop s**t, end up doin 55 years like my pops is, I can’t do 55 years in the projects, gotta make it out this, gotta find a route quick…”

Directed by Picture Perfect, the accompanying clip for “Misunderstood” shows the “Everything Nice” rapper in a bubble on the streets of NYC. She can also be spotted lounging on a bed with the city’s skyline in the background.

In a past interview with REVOLT, DreamDoll spoke on the moment she wanted to pursue a career in music full-time:

“I used to do music in college. A lot of us have things that we’re good at, but sometimes it’s not the right time. I was in college and I was taking care of my family. At the time, paying for studio sessions or music videos didn’t feel like it would take me in the right direction. I wanted to be a hairstylist and went to school for it. During that time, I met up with DJ Self and we had a conversation.”

Press play on “Misunderstood” below.