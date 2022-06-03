Back in August, Kash Doll unleashed her latest single “Single and Happy” and tapped in with Wale and Eric Bellinger for the assist. Since then, she has been busy enjoying the mom life after she welcomed her baby boy a few months after.

Today (June 3), the Detroit star makes her return with a brand new single, “ABOW.” Featuring assists from Rubi Rose and DreamDoll, the new raunchy track borrows a hook from ShantiiP and TarioP’s viral hit:

He told me throw it back, abow (Yop, abow) so I sit this motherfucker on his lap, abow/ Boy, come and make this ass fat and no, we can’t talk if you ain’t spendin’ racks and yes, I’m Ms. Nasty From the Back (Yop, abow)/ Then I turn around and threw it in his lap, abow, then I turn around and threw it in his lap

It’s been a couple of years since Kash Doll dropped off her debut LP Stacked, which saw 17 cuts and additional features from Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Summer Walker, and Teyana Taylor. Since then, she’s taken the quality over quantity approach with her releases by sharing only a few cuts, like “Bossa Nova” with Tee Grizzley, “Bad Azz” with DJ Infamous, Mulatto, and Benny The Butcher, and “How It’s Done” with Stefflon Don, Kim Petras, and Alma, as well as her show-stealing appearance on Iggy Azalea’s In My Defense standout “Fuck It Up.”

A few weeks ago, Rubi Rose liberated a new single for the masses titled “Single,” which sees production from Diego Ave, Jae Roc, and Bankroll Got It. In terms of what DreamDoll has been up to, she just recently unveiled her latest track titled “Ice Cream Dream,” which is a new collaboration alongside French Montana.

Be sure to press play on “ABOW” by Kash Doll, Rubi Rose, and DreamDoll down below.