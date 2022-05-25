Back in April, DreamDoll unveiled her latest single “Ice Cream Dream,” a collaboration alongside French Montana that sees production from Tarik Azzouz, STREETRUNNER, and Uneek and borrows from Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Cappadonna’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx classic “Ice Cream.”

Today (May 25), DreamDoll drops off the official visual for the single, which sees her pulling up to a park in a custom ice cream truck wearing a candy bikini, perfectly capturing the summer anthem’s infectious energy. By the time French’s part rolls around, they join forces to perform by the truck at night and trade bars in front of a blazing fire:

Coke Boys money long, not them rappin’ n***as (Han), I need that Jada pussy, that’ll make me slap a nigga (Woo)/ Creep a shorty from a distance but I never played her (Never), she caught euphoria, now she tweakin’ like Zendaya (Ah) Talkin’ big mansion, she money stackin’

She in the kitchen cookin’ fried chicken like she Paula Patton, two-million dollar Gotti, fucked her on the hood/ She got on top and did the split like she Meagan Good (Split) I’m on my Mary J. Blige, no more drama (Drama)

In related news, it’s also been announced that DreamDoll will be providing support for Fivio Foreign‘s headlining tour. That kicks off next month in Salt Lake City, and will continue throughout the United States before ending with different California dates in June.

DreamDoll has been peppering fans with some dope releases over the last year like “You Know My Body” featuring Capella Grey, which sees them cruising over a romantic guitar sample from Fabolous’ 2003 hit “Can’t Let You Go,” “Oh Shhh (Claws remix),” and “Different Freestyle.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Ice Cream Dream” by DreamDoll down below.