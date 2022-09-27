Yesterday (Sept. 26), DreamDoll returned with the brand new mixtape, Life In Plastic 3, the third official installment of the fan-favorite series she started back in 2017. The eight-track project includes previously released singles like “Ice Cream Dream” featuring French Montana and “You Know My Body” featuring Capella Grey. On the latter track, DreamDoll set the tone for the project by rapping over a sample of fellow New Yorker Fabolous’ “Can’t Let You Go” hit:

If you heard what the F I did (Woo), then you would understand why my pockets gettin’ vesti big (Big)/ What my ex didn’t do then the next guy did (Mm)/ ‘Cause I don’t even stick around if the sex not lit (Uh-huh), I admit that I like you or whatever (Woo)/ That’s why you got a check on me likе I was a Nike or whatever, my phonе don’t ring, it’s curtains/ For you ain’t that b**ch so make sure that the s**t is worth it (Mm) I don’t even got to trip

“It’s definitely a reinvented DreamDoll,” the Bronx artist previously said in an interview about Life In Plastic 3. “I feel like people been just hearing freestyles and my verses on features. This is really about to change the conversations that people have about me.”

Over the past few years, DreamDoll has been building momentum with loose singles like “Ah, Ah, Ah” with Fivio Foreign and “Different Freestyle.” Outside of her own releases, she can be heard dishing out guest verses on recent tracks like “Toot That” by Erica Banks, “Wiggle” by Rick Ross, and “Shake Sum'” by Don Q.

Be sure to press play on DreamDoll’s brand new Life In Plastic 3 project down below.