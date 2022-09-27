Photo: ‘Life In Plastic 3’ cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.27.2022

Yesterday (Sept. 26), DreamDoll returned with the brand new mixtape, Life In Plastic 3, the third official installment of the fan-favorite series she started back in 2017. The eight-track project includes previously released singles like “Ice Cream Dream” featuring French Montana and “You Know My Body” featuring Capella Grey. On the latter track, DreamDoll set the tone for the project by rapping over a sample of fellow New Yorker Fabolous’ “Can’t Let You Go” hit:

If you heard what the F I did (Woo), then you would understand why my pockets gettin’ vesti big (Big)/ What my ex didn’t do then the next guy did (Mm)/ ‘Cause I don’t even stick around if the sex not lit (Uh-huh), I admit that I like you or whatever (Woo)/ That’s why you got a check on me likе I was a Nike or whatever, my phonе don’t ring, it’s curtains/ For you ain’t that b**ch so make sure that the s**t is worth it (Mm) I don’t even got to trip

“It’s definitely a reinvented DreamDoll,” the Bronx artist previously said in an interview about Life In Plastic 3. “I feel like people been just hearing freestyles and my verses on features. This is really about to change the conversations that people have about me.”

Over the past few years, DreamDoll has been building momentum with loose singles like “Ah, Ah, Ah” with Fivio Foreign and “Different Freestyle.” Outside of her own releases, she can be heard dishing out guest verses on recent tracks like “Toot That” by Erica Banks, “Wiggle” by Rick Ross, and “Shake Sum'” by Don Q.

Be sure to press play on DreamDoll’s brand new Life In Plastic 3 project down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DreamDoll
Mixtapes

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | Watching Alicia Keys taught D Smoke how to use songs to create moments

“Her show continually evolves,” D Smoke tells REVOLT in this installment of “Tour Tales.”
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.20.2022
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Serena Williams' boundless legacy leaves an indelible mark on tennis and beyond

The only time Serena Williams has ever stayed within the lines is on the tennis ...
By Nasheena Quick
  /  09.21.2022
View More