Today (Sept. 23), Giveon releases a brand new single, “Time.” The offering is a part of the official soundtrack for the forthcoming motion picture, Amsterdam. On the song, the Grammy-nominated singer glides over some co-production by Jahaan Sweet and Daniel Pemberton as he reminisces about precious times with a past lover:

The time we had together, a time when all things were better, all of those moments may have gone too soon/ They meant so much, I never knew for only now can I truly see how much that time with you/ That time shaped me, so even though I was unaware I wanna say thank you for the time we shared/ The time when all things were better will stay with me/ The time when all things were better will stay with me

Back in March, Giveon delivered the compilation album When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, a combination of last year’s Take Time and When It’s All Said and Done. Altogether, the project saw 13 tracks, an appearance from Snoh Aalegra for the standout cut “Last Time, and an extra song titled “All To Me.” In terms of recent assists, Giveon can be heard on the Bieber’s mega-hit “Peaches” alongside Daniel Caesar, which he performed at the 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony earlier this year. He also appeared on Drake’s wildly successful album Certified Lover Boy on the song “In The Bible” with Lil Durk.

The R&B star has also recently garnered three new certifications from the RIAA. “For Tonight” and “The Beach” both picked up Gold certifications, while “Like I Want You” has gone double-platinum. Since then, he has also gifted fans with a live rendition of “For Tonight.”

Be sure to press play on Giveon’s brand new “Time” single from Amsterdam down below.