Young Dolph’s legacy is now a part of Jackson State University. On Saturday (Sept. 17), the late rapper was honored when the JSU Tigers football team revealed the tunnel leading to the field was named after him.

To mark the special occasion, Dolph’s girlfriend Mia Jaye and their two children, Tre Tre and Aria Ella, rapper Key Glock, and other members of their crew were invited to attend the unveiling. Tre Tre was also given the privilege of cutting the ribbon on the tunnel moments before the team took the field to compete against Grambling State University.

Jaye shared several moments from the day on her Instagram Story. “Baby, your family is so proud of the seeds you sowed while on earth and honored and proud to be a part of your legacy. You deserve all the love you received in and after life…We love you,” she wrote in one of the story’s posts.

In another, she continued by writing, “For me, what my family has experienced is all about walking this difficult journey in faith and confidence that God’s plan is bigger than our own, and that their father’s legacy is going down in history. They must carry his name honorably, with dignity, integrity, and respect. It’s my job to illustrate what that looks like.”

The rapper was gunned down last November after patronizing Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis, Tennessee. TMZ reported that surveillance footage revealed two gunmen were connected to the fatal shooting. Since his passing, fans have remembered the “Hall of Fame” artist with countless murals and tributes online.

While the occasion was to honor Dolph, Glock presented the JSU Head Football Coach Deion Sanders with a pre-championship ring as a thank you on behalf of Dolph and his family. Sanders and the musician formed a deep friendship before the 36-year-old’s untimely passing. Check out some of the photos and footage from Saturday in the post below.