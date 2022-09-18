PnB Rock’s family will soon be able to move ahead with funeral arrangements now that a medical examiner has cleared his body for release.

On Saturday (Sept. 17), the rapper’s brother, PnB Meen, shared a post on social media revealing the family encountered challenges while trying to obtain the body. “We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia…Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law going against ours as Muslims. Now, I have no clue when his Janazah [will take place]. It’s not right. Yo, it’s going on a week. Prayers up. I got you big bro and ya daughters,” he wrote. The post was deleted soon after.

A Janazah is a Muslim prayer that is a part of the funeral ritual. In most instances, the religion requires the individual to be buried within three days of passing away. Rock was fatally shot on Monday (Sept. 12). He was dining at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles with his girlfriend. Authorities say the shooter snatched jewelry from Rock before fleeing the scene. He leaves behind two young daughters, Milan Allen and Xuri Li.

According to TMZ, the “Feelins” artist’s mother flew from his hometown of Philadelphia to L.A. to ID his body and request its release. The outlet alleges officers were called to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office due to tempers flaring when Rock’s family was told the body could not be released yet. On Friday (Sept. 16), the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, noting that he sustained a gunshot wound to the back and chest. By late Saturday, the office cleared his body to be released to the family.

In a separate post, PnB Meen openly expressed his grief, writing, “I looked up to you. Everything you did Rock, I was in awe. Rock I’m sorry, bro. Whyyyyy? Like, why you leave me bro? They took you out of all people. Why not me Man?… I can’t even write. I’m shaking, my stomach tight, I can’t see, I can’t eat. I’m dying slow bro,” he wrote in the heartbreaking post on Thursday (Sept. 15).

View the rest of his post and a childhood photo of Rock below.