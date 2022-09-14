Currently, Wizkid is said to be prepping for the release of his fifth studio album More Love Less Ego. To get fans prepared, today (Sept. 14) sees the Nigerian star unveiling a new single titled “Bad To Me,” which is produced by Sammy Soso and P2J. As the title suggests, “Bad To Me” is centered around Wizkid’s journey into love and sexual addiction:

“Hiye, burst it my way, this kind of body don dey cause a migraine, and when we leave, we fit do am your way, or if you want, we fit do am my way, hiye, two shot I don take, you turn me on I no dey go I one dey, I no dey care, say the bad mind dem pree, money on mi mind all day, lose my way, oh, this kind, this kind love, yeah, wey dey make me want more, woah, come my way, oh, this kind, this kind love, yeah, I dey want for the night, make I know how you feel, how you want, lady, girl, say your body bad to me…”

Upon its eventual arrival, More Love Less Ego will follow Wizkid’s 2020 LP Made In Lagos. That project consisted of 14 tracks and additional appearances from Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Terri, Tay Iwar, Projexx, and Tems, the last of whom appeared on the international hit “Essence.” In addition to breaking several African streaming records, Made In Lagos also landed Wizkid a gold plaque in the United States. Almost a year after its initial release, Made In Lagos received a deluxe edition upgrade, complete with four additional songs — including a remix of “Essence” with Justin Bieber.

Press play on Wizkid‘s “Bad To Me” below. Hopefully, an official release date for More Love Less Ego will be announced sooner than later.