Today (Sept. 8), NPR Music premiered the latest episode of its “Tiny Desk Concert” series, which sees JID as the performer. During the 22-minute set, the Atlanta emcee and his band blessed viewers with soulful renditions of songs from his short-yet-exceptional discography, from older cuts like “Off da Zoinkys” and “Never” to standouts from his new album The Forever Story. The concert ended with a performance of his latest single “Kody Blu 31,” an emotionally charged offering that’s become notable for JID’s singing ability and thought-provoking subject matter:

“Fear not, hallelujah, I am proud, I wait to get in, I wait … and as I lay myself to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep, the pressure makes me, the journey takes me to places where history can’t stop or break me, you know it rains for somethin’, you know the pain’s for somethin’, I hope a change is comin’, just keep on swangin’ on…”

The Forever Story was released back in August and marks JID’s third official LP under J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint. The project contains 16 songs and additional features from EARTHGANG, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, and more. In addition to receiving universal acclaim from fans, peers, and critics alike, The Forever Story also peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200, JID’s highest placement thus far as a solo artist.

Prior to that, he joined his Dreamville collective on the DJ Drama-backed D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, which made landfall during the weekend of this year’s Dreamville Festival. JID contributed to two songs on the compilation — “Barry From Simpson,” which features fellow ATLiens 2 Chainz and Young Nudy, and “Stick,” a Cole, Kenny Mason, and Sheck Wes-assisted effort that’s become a go-to for festival crowds since its inception. Press play on JID’s “Tiny Desk Concert” below.