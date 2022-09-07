Yesterday (Sept. 7), Redman took to social media to reveal that he is now a licensed skydiver after putting in the work and completing a required test:

“I worked HARD for this!! 27 JUMPS and studied hard for my written exam and passed TODAY!! I’m an OFFICIAL A [sic] LICENSED SKYDIVER. I’m WILDING IN THE SKIES.”

He also used his Instagram post to thank the skydiving entities and individuals who assisted him in achieving his major accomplishment:

“Thank you [Skydive Spaceland Houston] for the experience. PEDRO [you’re] an excellent instructor bro. The whole Spaceland team thank you … I will see you guys next time. [Skydive Sussex] thank you for the start and opportunity, I will be back jumping in [New Jersey] in another week.”

Back in July, Redman found time in between his skydiving training to deliver a new single titled “So Cool,” which he produced alongside longtime collaborator Erick Sermon. Said to be taken from the forthcoming sequel to the 1996 classic Muddy Waters, “So Cool” is full of the in-your-face, rewind-worthy raps that have helped place Redman within hip hop’s upper echelon.

Upon its eventual release, Muddy Waters 2 will be released through RIV MUSIC. Redman previously explained his partnership with the independent outlet via a press release for last year’s “80 Barz“:

“Collaborating with RIV MUSIC doesn’t feel like a partnership. It’s definitely a family at this point. I can appreciate that they understand hip hop, the authenticity of it, quality control, and most importantly that they are fans of it. They know their stuff and it felt right jumping back with not just this track that I’ve briefly been sitting on, but Muddy Waters 2 as well.”

Check out both Redman‘s celebratory Instagram post below. Hopefully, we’ll be getting additional news in regards to Muddy Waters 2 soon.