At the recent Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in New York City, rapper Redman and his fellow co-founder Sephida Artis-Mills explained the mission of their National Cannabis Party.

The National Cannabis Party is a political party dedicated to pushing the regulation of marijuana into society through education, scientific advancement, and economic growth. It was established in January 2021.

“We are a political party. So, we are able to do things that not your typical organization is able to do,” Artis-Mills explained of the organization, which is registered under the Federal Election Commission. “We are able to challenge the government. We’re able to impact policy and legislation. We have a bill on the table right now here in the state of New York,” she continued.

“We about the purpose of this industry not the profit. Look at us as the bridge. Look at us as someone you can bring your problems to,” Redman explained. “And if you want to help us put paint where it ain’t, check us out at nationalcannabisparty.org and help us bridge the gap with this industry.”

The rapper added, “One thing I can say, coming from the 1990s, where cannabis wasn’t understood at all. You might as well have said cannabis was crack in the 1990s. Big facts.”

Redman has been advocating for marijuana throughout his whole musical career for nearly 30 years. “Guys like me, Snoop Dogg, B-Real, Method Man, we put this cannabis industry on the line. Meaning that we missed a lot of endorsements. We missed a lot of money because companies like Coca-Cola, Sprite they didn’t understand how cannabis was healing people and helping people.”

Redman is well known for his collaborations with his close friend Method Man, as one-half of the rap duo Method Man & Redman. He was also a member of the Def Squad in the late 1990s.