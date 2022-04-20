Currently, Redman is said to be working on the sequel to 1996’s Muddy Waters. To both give fans a taste of what to expect and celebrate the stoners’ holiday, the New Jersey legend unveils a new single titled “Jane,” a call-and-response vibe that sees him pledging his allegiance to the magic leaf:

“I’m hangin’ out in the club with that Jane, when you see that bounce, I’m on Jane, everybody know that nigga love Jane, everybody know Redman, I love Jane, all my boys, yea they love Jane, when I’m high on that plane, I’m on Jane, my gold chain is swangin’ off Jane, my gold chain is swangin’ off Jane, walked in a meeting, yea, I’m on Jane, cops pull me over, yea, they smell Jane…”

Redman first broke out on the proverbial scene with his 1992 debut LP What? Thee Album, which contained 21 cuts and additional features from DJ Scratch, Erick Sermon, and Charlie Marotta — the project effectively solidified his position as one of hip hop’s frontrunners, both in the 90’s and during the turn of the century. In addition to Muddy Waters, he continued to add to his decorated career with classics like the Gold-certified Dare Iz a Darkside, the Platinum-certified Doc’s da Name 2000, and his highest-charting album Malpractice. Outside of his own drops, Redman also teamed up with Sermon and Keith Murray to form the Def Squad, releasing the well-received El Niño in 1998. That project saw notable assists from Lil’ Jamal, Too $hort, and the late Biz Markie. He also formed a now-iconic partnership with Method Man, which spawned Blackout!, How High (along with the comedy of the same name) and Blackout! 2. Redman’s most recent solo effort, Mudface, made landfall in 2015.

Press play on Redman‘s “Jane” video below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing more about Muddy Waters — including a release date — soon.