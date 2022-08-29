As previously reported by REVOLT, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was arrested in Hawaii on Aug. 10 in connection to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli. Clenney, who also goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, had been dating Obumseli. The pair shared an apartment in Miami. Clenney now faces second-degree murder charges.

On Friday (Aug. 26), Clenney was extradited to Miami and is now being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. On Saturday (Aug. 27) morning, she appeared in bond court. According to CBS Miami, Clenney’s lawyer Frank Prieto doesn’t believe the charges fit his client’s crime. “I feel it’s important that the court be made aware that, that warrant that judge signed that he did find probable cause, however, there’s not probable cause for second-degree murder … at best it’s manslaughter,” he said.

The lawyer claims that misinformation has been spread and officials have only shared damaging text messages with the public. Prieto added, “The detective also indicated there were no signs of bruising that was consistent with Ms. Clenney. I was at the homicide unit and I have photographs of her bruising.” Judge Jacqueline Woodward intends to give the case to another judge.

Courtney Clenney is back in Miami-Dade. She’s been extradited from Hawaii and is now in lockup, at TGK according to jail records. The Only Fans model/IG influencer is charged w/ 2nd degree murder for the stabbing Miami death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli 4/3. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/s2j7JrK8y0 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 26, 2022

“I don’t wanna make any sort of ruling and then jeopardize any sort of right for ruling you’d have in front of a judge who may be more familiar with the facts of the case … For all those reasons, I’m going to abstain at this moment from interjecting my opinion and allow this case to be reset in front of the judge who is going to be handling the case,” Judge Woodward said. Clenney is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 6.

According to the outlet, the OnlyFans model’s arrest warrant stated that she threw a knife at Obumseli from 10 feet away. Autopsy reports from the medical examiner’s office disputed those claims. The documents show that his wounds were three inches deep and resulted from forceful pressure. Sources say she has been denied bond.