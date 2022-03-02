Laverne Cox is taking accountability for her awkward mention of “entanglements” during a recent interview with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Cox had the opportunity to question the Smiths on Sunday (Feb. 27) as they walked the red carpet ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards. As she wrapped up their convo, she referenced one of the most-talked-about confessions on Jada’s Facebook Watch show. “Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us, thank you,” she said. “We can’t wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more entanglements.” At the time, the Girls Trip actress made light of the comment and made it clear that there will be “no more of those” in the near future. Others, including, Vivica A. Fox, were not as forgiving.

While discussing the interaction on her “Fox Soul,” the Independence Day actress said she thought that Cox’s mention of “entanglements” was pretty “tacky.”

“Talk about wrong place, wrong time,” she said. “… As [Jada’s] standing next to her husband, who is absolutely in line to win an Oscar for playing the role of Richard [Williams] in Venus and Serena Williams’ story, King Richard… I just thought it was tacky.” Her critique and other backlash were eventually met with some acknowledgment from the “Orange Is the New Black” star.

“I love ‘Red Table Talk’, and I love what the Smiths have done with ‘Red Table Talk.’ And I think my error is that I had so many things that I wanted to say to the Smiths, and we didn’t have time,” she explained in a new video. “There was probably someone in my ear telling me that we needed to wrap. And I wanted to say so much to them about not just the film but about their just oeuvre.”

“This is not an apology,” she clarified. “If the Smiths need an apology from me, I’ll find out privately, and I’ll do that privately. Um, this isn’t an apology.”

See Cox’s response below.