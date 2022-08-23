Soulja Boy is in good spirits these days and wants to share his positivity through music. Over the weekend, the veteran rapper returned with his latest single, “Life Is Amazing.” The song is a follow-up to his recent Soulja World 2 project, which he released last month in celebration of his birthday. On the track, the “She Make It Clap” rapper spits about coming from humble beginnings and now being able to enjoy the fruits of his labor:

I was in the streets, yeah, I know they remember me, I came up trapping and then we made history/ Stacking up money on millions, stacking up cake, yeah, my life is amazing been running up paper/ My money be stacking’, stacking on millions, going right to the celling/ Running up cake yuh my life is amazing, yeah yeah yeah yeah/ The streets we be stacking, be running up millions

I hit a couple plates and then bust down with billions, bust down, in the streets I be/ Swerve through thе city, running up tickets, counting up paper/ My life is amazing, I know thеy remember me, I came up trapping and then we made history/ Stacking up paper money on millions, stacking up cake yeah my life is amazing

Currently, Draco is reportedly putting the finishing touches on the fifth installment of his Swag mixtape series. Throughout the last year and change, he has been blessing fans with consistent drops, including tracks like “Baseball,” “Sippin Wock,” “Blue Cheese,” “Pull Up Your Pants/No Fairy,” “Euphoria,” “Catch Me A Body,” and plenty others. Soulja’s last full-length body of work was March’s Soulja Stars project, which included 12 songs and two appearances from Desiigner.

Be sure to press play on Soulja Boy’s brand new “Life Is Amazing” single down below.