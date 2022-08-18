Today (Aug. 18), Nakkia Gold returns to share the official music video for “Energy.” Boasting an appearance from West Philly native Pink Sweat$, the new clip sees the duo surrounded by hues of neon pink while delivering choreography that brings the song to life. The track is produced by the Grammy Award-winning collective 1500 or Nothin’ and emphasizes the importance of protecting your energy:

Sometimes I’m patient, sometimes I’m crazy, I get frustrated but, yeah, I have my taste now/ Deep in yours lately, been contemplatin’ but I can’t go back, no/ F**kin’ with my energy, yeah (Energy, yeah), you got me, yeah/ Protectin’ my energy, yeah/ F**kin’ with my energy, yeah (Energy, yeah) and that mean, yeah, yeah/ Need that type of energy, yeah (Oh, ooh)

Different day, same thing, you know I changed, I grew, you stayed the same, the same/ You know that I got you, that’s why you keep callin’, that’s why you keep fallin’ through, ooh, ooh/ I gotta switch it up, baby, my energy protected, with you, I learned my lesson/ Can’t forfeit these blessings, these blessings

Nakkia Gold is the latest singer and songwriter to emerge from South Los Angeles and is best known for her acclaimed 2021 song “JUSTICE (GET UP, STAND UP)” featuring Wiz Khalifa, Bob Marley, and The Wailers. Also last year, she dropped off her “Sober” single featuring Jeremih, “Pretty Girl Habits,” and also the three-pack that included tracks “Real,” “Yea Yea,” and “3 Rounds.”

Last February, Pink Sweat$ revealed his debut project PINK PLANET, which was preceded by singles like “Heaven.” The R&B singer also unleashed the visual for one of the project’s fan-favorite cuts, “At My Worst” featuring Kehlani.

Be sure to press play on Nakkia Gold’s music video for “Energy” featuring Pink Sweat$ down below.