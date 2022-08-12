By Angel Saunders
  /  08.12.2022

A man believed to be present during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots was fatally shot after attacking the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati yesterday (Aug. 11). Officials identified the suspect as Ricky Walter Shiffer, according to NBC News. The man used a nail gun to fire into the federal building.

Lt. Nathan Dennis, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, told reporters the gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement officials after negotiations failed. The FBI is now investigating the man’s social media presence for ties to right-wing extremism, as reported by CNN. The outlet adds that a social media account on Former President Trump’s website Truth Social has Shiffer’s photo. The account user posted messages to the platform during the attack and warned of a revolutionary-type war.

Authorities say the attack began at 9:15 a.m. At 9:29, the user wrote, “Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn’t.” The post continued, “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while.” Officials say it is unknown if the suspect was attempting to write more after the word “while.” According to reports, the gunman fled the scene in a car. A short time later he was fatally shot by law enforcement in a rural area off Interstate 71.

During a news conference after the attack, Dennis said, “The [suspect’s] vehicle did fire shots during that pursuit.” He continued, “Gunfire was exchanged between officers on scene and the suspect.” The FBI issued a statement at the time, alerting citizens that “an armed subject [attempted] to breach” the building’s Visitor Screening Facility. The statement added, “Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71. The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident.” In addition to the nail gun, the suspect also had an AR-15.

