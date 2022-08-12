Royce Da 5’9″ is easily one of the dopest to hit the studio. Moreover, he is a staple in hip hop and his name holds much weight due to his incredible 23+ year career — and he is still going! When the OGs release new material, it is always a pleasure. Not only for the day ones, but for the youngins as they get to witness greatness and get hip to what they’ve been missing out on. Almost anything that Royce has touched through his career has been fire and the 45-year-old lyricist and it is dope that he is gifting fans with a new compilation album. Today (Aug 12), the Detroit legend drops off his greatest hits compilation titled The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1.

Dope MC’s let you know who they are, the good & the bad. You really learn about their lives. As I said before, this is why I respect DMX, Eminem, Tupac, Joe Budden, Scarface, Royce Da 5’9, Kendrick, Masta Ace, Beans & several others. #HipHop — TONYDaDome (@EnterDaDome) August 2, 2022

Royce Da 5’9″ previously released The Allegory in 2020, boasting appearances from T.I., Vince Staples and DJ Premier, as well as Griselda trio Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine. The project debuted at No. 58 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, the first Grammy nod of Royce’s career. (It lost out to Nas and Hit-Boy’s King’s Disease.)

During a recent interview with HipHopDX, Nickel Nine confirmed he’s currently working on his eighth studio album and hinted at moving away from the “dark” subject matter of his previous output:

“I’ve been mulling over some ideas,” he revealed. “I think I know what I’m going to do next project-wise. I don’t necessarily want to say right now just in case it ends up changing. But I have been working in a couple different directions. But, yeah. I’m definitely working on music, especially now that I’m in a better mental space.”

Check out the 15-track project now!