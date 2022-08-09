The nurse responsible for the Thursday (Aug. 4) evening crash that left six people dead has a track record of reckless driving. According to the New York Post, Nicole Linton was reportedly aware of the threat she posed when behind the wheel.

Per reports from prosecutors, Linton is said to have caused a 2020 injury accident that left two vehicles totaled. The California Highway Patrol is currently leading the investigation, but has declined comments surrounding the 37-year-old’s driving record.

As previously reported by REVOLT, last week’s accident took place in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Linton’s vehicle was reportedly traveling at a speed of 90 mph when she ran a red light at the intersection of LaBrea and Slauson avenues.

Linton’s lawyer believes that his client’s history of “profound mental health issues” may be linked to the fatal collision.

Crash victims include 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son, Allonzo, and her boyfriend Reynold Lester. The family was reportedly on their way to a prenatal checkup at the time of the incident. Ryan was 8 months pregnant and anticipating the arrival of another baby boy.

“A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye,” said LA District Attorney George Gascón during a news conference. “While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured. It is not only a tremendous loss to the families, but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now viral video of the collision.”

Further reports reveal that two other women, whose names have not been made public, were also killed in the crash.

Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.