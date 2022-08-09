Issa Rae donated money to the family of Asherey Ryan, the pregnant woman who lost her life in a fiery car collision in Los Angeles last weekend. The “Insecure” creator grew up in Inglewood, California, which is located about 10 minutes away from the crash site.

Ryan received an outpour of support after her younger sister, Sha’seana Kerr, took to social media to reveal that the 23-year-old, her boyfriend Reynold Lester, their 11-month-old son Alonzo, and their unborn child were among the six victims who died in the collision. “For some reason, as soon as I seen that video it hit home. It hit different. I felt connected, and I felt off,” Kerr explained in a video. She continued, “You see, he [Lester] was waiting at the red light. When the light turned green he went across as he should. But, at that same time a woman — I don’t even have her name — was driving over 100 miles per hour before she crashed into them, killing my sister and her whole family.” The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise $100,000 to cover funeral expenses. Rae contributed a generous $2,500.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Thursday (Aug. 4), a Houston travel nurse ran a red light driving at 90 mph. Nicole Lorraine Linton crashed into vehicles in a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, California. Many victims were ejected from their cars, meanwhile other cars were set ablaze. Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. If convicted, the 37-year-old faces 90 years to life in prison.

District Attorney George Gascón said during a news conference, “A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye.” He continued, “While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured.” D.A. Gascóna added, “It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now-viral video of the collision.”