By Regina Cho
  /  08.03.2022

At the top of last month, Big Moochie Grape shared his East Haiti Baby project, a 15-track body of work that includes features from Key Glock, Kenny Muney, and the late Young Dolph. To increase the anticipation prior to East Haiti Baby’s release, he shared a few singles for fans to enjoy like “I’m The One” and “Never Had Shit” earlier this year.

Yesterday (Aug. 2), Moochie Grape returned with his latest offering from the album by releasing a brand new video for “Right Now.” The clip features an assist from Kenny Muney, who joins Moochie as they kick down the front door and snatch up their enemy’s cash. On the track, Moochie Grape shows off his signature flow:

Do me a show, rock that bitch with my pipe out (With it out), baguettes on Grape, bitch, you know that I’m iced out (Baguette, ice)/ Floodin’ that bitch and I shine like a lighthouse, send me some troops like I stay in the White House (Send me some troops)/ Bitch wanna fuck, tryna see what the hype ’bout (Bitch wanna fuck), give her good dick, no, lil’ bitch, we can’t make out (Uh, uh)

Catch us an opp and you know it’s on sight now I want the money and I need thе shit right now/ Right now, right now, right now, right now, right now, right now, right now, yeah

Prior to this, Big Moochie Grape’s last body of work was 2020’s Eat or Get Ate. Outside of his own music, he has also made appearances on projects this year like Long Live Young Dolph, Time Is Muney by Kenny Muney, and The Pink M&M by MPA Juwop.

Be sure to press play on Big Moochie Grape’s brand new music video for “Right Now” featuring Kenny Muney down below.

Bankroll Freddie and Lil Baby team up for "Patience" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2022

Melii releases new "F.B.D.C." music video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.03.2022
Big Moochie Grape
Kenny Muney
Music Videos

Bankroll Freddie and Lil Baby team up for "Patience" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2022

Melii releases new "F.B.D.C." music video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.03.2022
