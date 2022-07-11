At the top of last month, Big Moochie Grape shared his East Haiti Baby project, a 15-track body of work that includes features from Key Glock, Kenny Muney, and the late Young Dolph. To increase the anticipation prior to East Haiti Baby’s release, he previously shared a few singles for fans to enjoy like “I’m The One” and “Never Had Shit” earlier this year.

This week, Moochie Grape returns with his latest offering from the album by releasing a brand new video for “Breakdance.” The freshly released clip boasts a feature from labelmate and fellow Memphis artist, Key Glock. Over the haunting Bandplay-produced “Breakdance” instrumental, the PRE comrades effortlessly trade bars:

I’m a big gangster, lil’ bitch, I can’t romance (Bitch, I’m a gangster), VVS diamonds on Big Moochie breakdance (VVS diamonds)/ Post in the trap and I serve Lindsay Lohan (Post in the trap), I saw a J smokin’ crack out a Coke can (True story)/ Draw down, killin’ shit dead like I’m Conan, Big Moochie went broke, ha, bitch, come again and I’m still goin’ in

Stackin’ up dead men (Yeah) hit the opp block so many times, make my head spin (Yes, sir)/ I done got rich off of words, what a wonderful feeling (Feel good) it’s a whole four in this cup, bitch, don’t spill it (Don’t spill it)/ N***as been biting my shit, they been stealing

Prior to this, Big Moochie Grape’s last body of work was 2020’s Eat or Get Ate. Outside of his own music, he has also made appearances on projects this year like Long Live Young Dolph, Time Is Muney by Kenny Muney, and The Pink M&M by MPA Juwop.

Be sure to press play on Big Moochie Grape’s brand new music video for “Breakdance” featuring Key Glock down below.