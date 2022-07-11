By Regina Cho
  /  07.11.2022

At the top of last month, Big Moochie Grape shared his East Haiti Baby project, a 15-track body of work that includes features from Key Glock, Kenny Muney, and the late Young Dolph. To increase the anticipation prior to East Haiti Baby’s release, he previously shared a few singles for fans to enjoy like “I’m The One” and “Never Had Shit” earlier this year.

This week, Moochie Grape returns with his latest offering from the album by releasing a brand new video for “Breakdance.” The freshly released clip boasts a feature from labelmate and fellow Memphis artist, Key Glock. Over the haunting Bandplay-produced “Breakdance” instrumental, the PRE comrades effortlessly trade bars:

I’m a big gangster, lil’ bitch, I can’t romance (Bitch, I’m a gangster), VVS diamonds on Big Moochie breakdance (VVS diamonds)/ Post in the trap and I serve Lindsay Lohan (Post in the trap), I saw a J smokin’ crack out a Coke can (True story)/ Draw down, killin’ shit dead like I’m Conan, Big Moochie went broke, ha, bitch, come again and I’m still goin’ in 

Stackin’ up dead men (Yeah) hit the opp block so many times, make my head spin (Yes, sir)/ I done got rich off of words, what a wonderful feeling (Feel good) it’s a whole four in this cup, bitch, don’t spill it (Don’t spill it)/ N***as been biting my shit, they been stealing

Prior to this, Big Moochie Grape’s last body of work was 2020’s Eat or Get Ate. Outside of his own music, he has also made appearances on projects this year like Long Live Young Dolph, Time Is Muney by Kenny Muney, and The Pink M&M by MPA Juwop.

Be sure to press play on Big Moochie Grape’s brand new music video for “Breakdance” featuring Key Glock down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Big Moochie Grape
Music Videos

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interviews

Joyce Santana & RIMAS Entertainment are dominating global music streams through reggaetón

For Black Music Month, REVOLT connected with Joyce Santana to discuss his forthcoming projects, Puerto ...
By Bianca Alysse
  /  06.24.2022
News

California becomes first state to provide free healthcare to undocumented immigrants

This move will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people.
By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.30.2022
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | How record labels are venturing into the world of sports

Roc Nation, Quality Control Music and more of today’s most successful record labels are journeying ...
By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.16.2022
View More