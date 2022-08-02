Back in March, Buddy unveiled his sophomore LP Superghetto, which contained 10 tracks and additional features from Tinashe, T-Pain, Ari Lennox, and Blxst. Since then, he has liberated music videos from the project for standout tracks like “Bad News,” “Hoochie Mama,” and “Wait Too Long.”

Over the weekend, the Compton-bred star circled back to release the official deluxe version of Superghetto. The new edition adds on four cuts — “Or Something,” “Long Day (Pussy Crazy)” featuring Gwen Bunn,” “Broad Day,” and “Hoochie Mama” featuring Tyga — bringing the album’s updated grand total to 14 tracks. The new outro is a remix of the project’s original intro, which now includes a unique twist from fellow West Coast artist Tyga:

Ah, yeah, met her at Melrose, Prada on the shell toes, she was on the coco/ Hair done, nails too, had to cut her ex loose, lookin’ at the man in the mirror, that’s the best you (Yeah)/ I don’t care who’s who, girls fuckin’ by the group (Yeah), they sync like Bluetooth, control ’em like voodoo (Ooh)/ Big Ws every summer, I could never lose, I like the pussy new, let me screw, touch you like masseuse (Damn)

Superghetto follows Buddy‘s official debut Harlan & Alondra, which arrived back in 2018 and contained collaborations alongside Guapdad 4000, A$AP Ferg, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, and Khalid. The following year saw its deluxe upgrade, adding on four cuts and assists from 03 Greedo, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, JID, and more. In 2020, he united with Kent Jams to share their joint Janktape Vol. 1 mixtape. As far as assists go, Buddy can be heard on recent tracks like “Get a Job” by Iman Omari and “Pasadena” by Tinashe.

Be sure to press play on Buddy’s brand new deluxe version of Superghetto down below.