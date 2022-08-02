By Regina Cho
  /  08.02.2022

Back in March, Buddy unveiled his sophomore LP Superghetto, which contained 10 tracks and additional features from Tinashe, T-Pain, Ari Lennox, and Blxst. Since then, he has liberated music videos from the project for standout tracks like “Bad News,” “Hoochie Mama,” and “Wait Too Long.”

Over the weekend, the Compton-bred star circled back to release the official deluxe version of Superghetto. The new edition adds on four cuts — “Or Something,” “Long Day (Pussy Crazy)” featuring Gwen Bunn,” “Broad Day,” and “Hoochie Mama” featuring Tyga — bringing the album’s updated grand total to 14 tracks. The new outro is a remix of the project’s original intro, which now includes a unique twist from fellow West Coast artist Tyga:

Ah, yeah, met her at Melrose, Prada on the shell toes, she was on the coco/ Hair done, nails too, had to cut her ex loose, lookin’ at the man in the mirror, that’s the best you (Yeah)/ I don’t care who’s who, girls fuckin’ by the group (Yeah), they sync like Bluetooth, control ’em like voodoo (Ooh)/ Big Ws every summer, I could never lose, I like the pussy new, let me screw, touch you like masseuse (Damn)

Superghetto follows Buddy‘s official debut Harlan & Alondra, which arrived back in 2018 and contained collaborations alongside Guapdad 4000, A$AP Ferg, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, and Khalid. The following year saw its deluxe upgrade, adding on four cuts and assists from 03 Greedo, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, JID, and more. In 2020, he united with Kent Jams to share their joint Janktape Vol. 1 mixtape. As far as assists go, Buddy can be heard on recent tracks like “Get a Job” by Iman Omari and “Pasadena” by Tinashe.

Be sure to press play on Buddy’s brand new deluxe version of Superghetto down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out Hotboii's new project 'Blinded By Death'

By Jon Powell
  /  08.02.2022

K Camp shares new 'Vibe Forever' album

By Regina Cho
  /  08.01.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Buddy

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out Hotboii's new project 'Blinded By Death'

By Jon Powell
  /  08.02.2022

K Camp shares new 'Vibe Forever' album

By Regina Cho
  /  08.01.2022
View More

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Beyonce makes the world stop -- again -- with new 'Renaissance' album

In the latest entertainment news, Beyonce dropped her new album ‘Renaissance’ Friday to fave reviews ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Matt Maxey, the DEAFinitely Dope founder who aims to heighten the voice of the hearing impaired

For this week’s revolutionary of the week, we shine a spotlight Matt Maxey. In 2014, ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.29.2022
View More