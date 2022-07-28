When the clock strikes midnight tonight (July 29), Beyoncé will officially unveil her brand new album RENAISSANCE to the masses. The Queen Bey already shared the tracklist last week, which confirmed the project will be 16 tracks in length and include eye-catching titles like “I’m That Girl,” “Plastic on the Sofa,” “Thique,” and “America Has a Problem.”

Social media users are currently tweeting together through the anticipation. “Me saying goodbye to the world we currently live in before Beyoncé resets everything tonight,” one user tweeted with a clip of Hannah Montana leaving her home.

Others are already predicting the mega-album will hit the top of the charts and hit send on their celeboratory tweet before even hearing the project. “CONGRATULATIONS TO BEYONCE ON HAVING THE NUMBER ONE ALBUM IN THE COUNTRY *just practicing, yall* BEYONCE IS COMING,” reads another tweet.

Because of different time zones, many fans have been able to enjoy the album already, and the reviews are starting to roll in. “IS GIVING: 80-90’s Underground ballroom VOGUE, Ibiza, studio 51, club hangers, ass-shaking, electric slide, head bobbing, cocktails on the beach on vacay. It’s giving…. alternative-yonce, experimental-yonce. IN-her-creative-Bag-YONCE excellence,” a user from New Zealand tweeted.

RENAISSANCE marks Beyoncé’s first solo project since 2016’s Lemonade. Since then, she has shared Netflix special and live album, Homecoming, a joint project with JAY-Z titled Everything is Love, and also The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

In a recent open letter to her fans, Beyoncé provided a detailed explanation about her mindset during the creation of the album. The three-act project was created over the last three years of the pandemic, when she has felt the most creative. She then went on to thank her family ⁠— Rumi, Sir, Blue, JAY-Z, and Uncle Jonny ⁠— for holding her down during the process, saying they gave her the space, creativity and inspiration.

