Earlier this month, Omah Lay unveiled his debut LP Boy Alone, which contains 14 songs and a couple of assists from Tay Iwar and Justin Bieber, the latter of whom joined Omah Lay on the hit single “Attention.” Last week, the Nigerian talent unveiled a new visual from said project for “i’m a mess,” a Niphkeys-produced offering that shows him opening up about his mental health, as well as his crutch on certain vices as a result:

“Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m wild, I don’t know what’s over me, I don’t know what’s over me, I’m overthinking everything, at times, it feels like nobody can understand the way I feel, ’cause I am fucked up totally, I don’t know how to keep company, so I’ve been drinking cognac, I’ve been drinking too many shots of cognac, one for the belly, another for the broken heart, three for addiction, four so I don’t go back, looking for somebody wey fit watch my shoulders, so I can never be sober…”

Directed by Gabriel Jace Long, the accompanying clip begins with a shot of Omah Lay in bed after a long night of partying. He eventually heads into a common area where his friends continue to indulge in alcohol. After presumably demanding that everyone leave his space, the rest of the video sees Omah Lay performing the remainder of the song alone.

In a recent interview with Boardroom, Omah Lay opened up about how the title of his new album came to fruition:

“I’m the type of person that the normal things everybody thinks are easy, it’s not easy for me … I got issues that I don’t have words to explain them, but I got issues. [Boy Alone] really covers a whole lot of my life. From my dad to what I am, to what I have grown to be, to what I used to be.”

Press play on “i’m a mess” — and, if you missed it, Boy Alone — below.