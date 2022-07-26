Usher is returning to the small screen, but this time the R&B superstar is putting on the producer hat. The 43-year-old announced a partnership with Starlings Television to develop a series about the birth of Jazz music.

The show, called “Storyville,” will center around the story of the brothel madams of the red light district of New Orleans. The singer expressed his excitement for his upcoming project. He said, “’Storyville’ is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career – a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today.”

Starlings TV President/EP Chris Philip and CEO Karine Martin will also serve as executive producers of the series. The duo is also excited to join forces with the Confessions singer. Philip stated, “Usher’s massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide.” He continued, “His invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform.”

There’s no tentative release date for this project, but Usher is no stranger to television. He’s appeared in a number of popular sitcoms since the 1990s. He portrayed himself on shows like “Moesha” and “7th Heaven.” Most recently, he joined the judge panel on “The Voice” alongside fellow musicians Shakira, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton.

The Tennessee native reminded social media that he is one of them ones during a notable guest appearance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk.” The popular episode garnered over eight million views and spawned the popular “watch this” meme. Fans were also reassured that Usher would be an ideal candidate for a future Verzuz battle against Chris Brown after watching the rendition. When addressing a rumored Verzuz against Breezy, Usher said, “There was a flyer that was put together. It’s not official, no, we’re not doing that. But I can appreciate what I see… Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”