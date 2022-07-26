Brittney Griner is set to testify at her drug trial in Russia tomorrow (July 27). The WNBA star’s lawyer, Alexander Boykov, told CNN, “Griner will testify tomorrow, and after that, it’s her decision whether she answers any questions or not.”

Griner briefly appeared at the KHIMKI court of the Moscow region on Tuesday (July 26), where her defense team presented evidence proving that the cannabis oil found in her luggage was for medicinal purposes. The hearing lasted for about an hour, and Griner’s team brought in a narcologist to prove their point. The narcologist, Mikhail Tetyushkin, explained that “medical cannabis is a popular treatment specifically among athletes” in many countries outside Russia.

Griner’s lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, said the report from the prosecution’s expert witness is inconsistent and is below scientific and legal standards. Blagovolina said Tetyushkin explained that “in various countries — namely in the US — medical cannabis is a popular treatment specifically among athletes.” Blagovolina added, “Thus, with the prescription in place, Brittney may have used it for medical but not recreational purposes.”

Griner’s trial began on July 1 and is expected to last until early next month. Russian officials previously announced Griner would remain in custody until Dec. 20 while the legal proceedings take place. As the Olympian appeared in court today, she shared a short, sweet message for her wife Cherelle Griner. “Good luck on the bar exam,” the athlete said.

The 31-year-old baller plead guilty to drug charges in early July, but the U.S. State Department says she is wrongfully detained. Griner’s supporters have advocated for her release in fear that she’s being used as a political pawn amid the war in Ukraine. As previously reported by REVOLT, Griner was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport and has been imprisoned since.

Her wife, Cherelle Griner, gave an update on her condition during an appearance on Al Sharpton’s “Keepin’ It Real.” According to Cherelle, Griner told her, “‘I’m okay, babe. I’m hardened. I’m not me right now. When I come home, it’s going to take a minute to get back to myself, but I’m holding on,’” Cherelle continued. “‘I won’t break until I come home. I won’t let them break me. I know they are trying to, but I’m going to do my best to just hold on until I can come home.’”