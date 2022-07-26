By Jon Powell
  /  07.26.2022

Yesterday (July 25), Loski unveiled a new single titled “Obsessed,” which is produced by Swan Sounds and Dizzy. The drill offering serves as a message to a certain peer, as the two have been in growing stages of conflict over the past few weeks:

“Try touch Ski, I wish a man would, you bought her a Birkin bag and got booked, chatty little yute started dissin’ Maya, you looked real mad when she was in Dubs, ho-hot like Wowo, ski dem live, no, I don’t twerk and rap, that’s why, don’t know why Kira let me fuck, try give her cousin yuck, bi-bine, name three opps, three opps that you chinged, I won’t rat, left you to talk, now I’m back, I know you’re not like that, it’s just rap, you DM my BM, you addin’ my BM, I ain’t even with her, obsession is mad…

The track also comes with a matching video courtesy of Kaylum. The clip is mainly centered around Loski delivering his rhymes while an individual representing his target watches him from a prison cell.

Last October, Loski liberated his most recent body of work Censored, which contained 10 songs and additional appearances from Suspect, SD, and Gee Splash. Prior to that, he released his 2020 debut LP Music, Trial & Trauma: A Drill Story, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Stormzy, Emeli Sandé, Davido, Popcaan, Aitch, and Mike Skinner.

In a past interview with GRM Daily, Loski spoke on his decision to create drill music:

I went into drill because that’s what was going off at the time, you know what I mean? Like 67 and all that, they were shelling it at the time, and Chicago drill was probably what was influencing the scene, all Lil Durk, Chief Keef, Lil JoJo, and all of that, so we were all really just running off that.”

Press play on “Obsessed” below.

Loski liberates 'Censored' project

By Jon Powell
  10.15.2021

Loski and Suspect deliver new visual for "Woosh and Push"

By Jon Powell
  10.05.2021
Loski liberates 'Censored' project

By Jon Powell
  10.15.2021

Loski and Suspect deliver new visual for "Woosh and Push"

By Jon Powell
  10.05.2021
