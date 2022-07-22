Bo Jackson showed up for the state of Texas in a huge way. The former sports star covered funeral costs for the families of the victims in the Uvalde school tragedy, CNN reports.

According to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jackson flew in to present a check in the amount of $170,000 to Governor Greg Abbott in order to cover the expenses.

“The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship,” said Abbott in a statement. “We are truly grateful for the generosity of Texans and Americans like Bo Jackson, who have stepped up to help in the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary School. When we asked people to support the Uvalde community in the days after, Bo did not hesitate in reaching out to my office to offer his help to the grieving families.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in May and opened fire killing 19 children and two adults before he was ultimately killed by responding officials.

According to Abbott, the former sports star, who played for both the National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB), paid the funeral bills in their entirety for the families of the victims “so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved.”

Since the tragedy, further investigations have unveiled negligence on the behalf of officials. More recently, a report shared by Texas legislators revealed that “systemic failure” played a role in the tragedy which left 21 people dead.

Per the 77-page report, 376 law enforcement officials entered the school without proper leadership.

“Law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” the report read. It also shared that, “Other than the attacker, the Committee did not find any ‘villains’ in the course of its investigation. Instead, we found systemic failures and egregious poor decision making.”