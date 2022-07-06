A 26-page report requested by the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed that a police officer armed with a rifle watched the gunman in the Uvalde elementary school shooting walk toward the campus. Instead of firing his rifle, the officer waited for permission from a supervisor to shoot, according to the report released Wednesday (July 6).

The authors of the report said that their discoveries stemmed from a number of factors including bodycam videos, video footage from the school, radio logs and verbal statements from investigators. It appears a specific sequence of events took place that included police waiting over an hour before taking action. Findings from the report state that a Uvalde police officer asked for a supervisor’s permission to shoot the gunman before he entered the building, but the supervisor did not hear the request or responded too late.

The officer turned to get confirmation from his superior waiting for a verbal response, but it was already too late. By the time the officer turned back to locate the gunman, he was already inside the school. A report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), a Texas State University training center for active shooter situations, revealed “It is possible that some of the people who died during this event could have been saved if they had received more rapid medical care.”

The victims of the school shooting included 19 children. In the aftermath of the fatal shooting, law enforcement has retracted multiple statements causing confusion and distrust in local officials. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday (July 5) Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said that he fears there may be a “cover-up” related to law enforcement’s initial response the day of the Robb Elementary School shooting. He has since then called on the Justice Department to investigate the law enforcement response.