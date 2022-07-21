Whoopi Goldberg is the latest public figure to speak out regarding the incident that took place at Sesame Place this past weekend.

After a video went viral showing a person dressed in a Rosita costume ignoring two little Black girls at the Philadelphia theme park, people have taken to social media to express their disdain with the company.

The clip shows the two little girls waving excitedly as they await a greeting from the Rosita character, which never happened.

During a discussion on “The View” with her co-hosts, Goldberg explained that Sesame Place is a licensed park partner of the Sesame Workshop non-profit. However, the park is owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.

VIRAL VIDEO LEADS TO SESAME PLACE CONTROVERSY: After an incident at Sesame Place where two Black girls were seemingly ignored by a performer, the nonprofit Sesame Workshop issued an apology and said it will conduct bias training – #TheView panel reacts. https://t.co/3b0Kghv3gr pic.twitter.com/6pwABliOKj — The View (@TheView) July 20, 2022

This fact did not stop Goldberg from getting representatives from “Sesame Street” on the line to see what was up.

“I talked to the people at ‘Sesame Street.’ Okay,” said Goldberg. “Because I work with them a lot, and I said, ‘What the hell?'”

She shared further details about the conversation that took place.

“Basically they said, ‘Listen. We’re all over this because our characters – the children must feel like these characters are the characters they expect them to be,” said the Oscar winner. “So, we’re all over this.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Sesame Place revealed that employees will undergo bias training to ensure that something like this never happens again.

An attorney for the family of the little girls says that and the apology is not enough.

“We want a genuine and authentic apology,” said the family’s attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, in a press conference Wednesday (July 20). “The second thing that we’re requesting is for the immediate termination of that performer. The third thing that we’re going to request is — we’re going to demand that they take care of any type of health care or mental care expenses that these children have realized.”