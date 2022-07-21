Yesterday (July 20), Fox News revealed that bodycam footage from a troubling situation was released to the public. The video is from a Feb. 12 incident, in which Utah police claimed a frightened 4-year-old boy shot at police officers while his father was arrested.

Members of the Unified Police Department arrived at the scene of the Midvale fast food establishment around 1:30 p.m. They were responding to reports of a man threatening an employee with a firearm. The suspect, 27-year-old Sadaat Johnson, was reportedly upset that his order was incorrect. As officers attempted to detain Johnson, they were interrupted by shots from the backseat of the suspect’s car. According to Fox News, there were two young kids inside the vehicle, ages 3 and 4.

After hearing the gunshot, one officer is seen rushing to the car with his gun drawn. A voice yells, “Kid,” repeatedly to alert the other police that there is a child present. The officer whose body cam captured the incident is seen lowering her weapon and opening the car door. “It’s alright kid,” she says to the crying toddlers. “Hold on, it’s OK,” she adds while helping them out of the car. As the children walk past their detained father, a male cop says, “Take them inside.” The video ends.

Local Fox News affiliate Fox 13 in Salt Lake City obtained court records that provided more insight into the frightful situation. According to documents, the 4-year-old fired the gun because “he wanted his daddy back.” Police claimed that just before Johnson was arrested, he instructed the children to shoot.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera released a statement at the time of the incident. “To have an adult think it is okay to encourage a [4]-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police has gotten,” she said. Rivera continued, “This needs to stop and we need to come together as a community to find solutions to the challenges we face in our neighborhoods. Officers are here to protect and serve and we are beyond belief that something like [this] could happen.”

Local reports state Johnson received charges for aggravated assault, interference with an arresting officer after the incident and child abuse.