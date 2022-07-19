By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2022

Authorities in San Bernardino, California have opened an investigation after the death of a Black man following an encounter with law enforcement over the weekend. Social media footage surfaced showing 23-year-old Robert Adams walking in the direction of a vehicle. Upon approaching, two officers hopped out with guns drawn — Adams turns to run shortly after. Upon reaching a nearby wall, Adams can be seen collapsing behind a row of cars.

Speaking to CBS Los Angeles, Adams mother, Tamika Deavila King, questioned why the two officers made such a decision:

I could understand if he was a threat to them … But he was not a threat to them. He was running for his life.”

The San Bernardino Police Department have since released an official statement on the matter, claiming that police were there in response to a call about “illegal online gambling.” It also states that said officers gave “verbal commands” and that Adams was armed at the time:

“At approximately 8:05 p.m., two fully uniformed San Bernardino Specialized Investigations Unit Officers were conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle after receiving information that a black male armed with a gun was in the parking lot of an illegal online gambling business … As officers arrived, they spotted two males. One of the males – later identified as Rob Marquise Adams of San Bernardino, pulled a gun from his waistband, and began walking towards the officers’ vehicle. The officers then exited their vehicle and attempted to give Adams verbal commands, but Adams ran away, toward two cars, still carrying the gun. One of the officers fired his service weapon, striking Adams.”

The statement continues by confirming that an official investigation is underway, before concluding with a quote from Police Chief Darren Goodman:

“We are asking the community to please withhold their judgment on the situation until they have all the available facts and details.”

