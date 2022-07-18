As previously reported by REVOLT, on May 5, controversial YouTuber and relationship advisor Kevin Samuels passed away. His death took social media users by surprise as the late-50-year-old appeared to be in good condition. Today (July 18), his cause of death has been revealed.

According to the ​​Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Samuels died from hypertension, a condition associated with high blood pressure. Because of these findings, foul play has been eliminated, according to TMZ. “Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal,” the medical examiner noted. Records show that the popular self-proclaimed relationship guru was taking Atenolol, a medication used to treat hypertension.

When his passing was announced, rumors circulated about his cause of death. At the time, Samuels was alone with a woman who he’d reportedly just met. By May 9, she was identified as 32-year-old Ortensia Alcantara. TMZ released her distraught 911 call as she attempted to help Samuels. “He’s turning blue,” she told the dispatcher. The 32-year-old, who is also a nurse, made attempts to see if his apartment building had any life-saving equipment. “I need to call the front desk to get an AED, he’s not going to make it. If they have one, I need to get it right now. Call the front desk so they can get me a fucking AED right now,” she pleaded.

Alcantara faced heavy criticism online after many assumed she had something to do with his death. However, the medical examiner has declared that he passed from natural causes. When news first broke of the tragedy, his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, told NBC News that she found out from social media. “That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know,” she said. “I hadn’t even been notified. All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us,” she added.