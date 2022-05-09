Kevin Samuels spent the last moments of his life alongside 32-year-old Ortensia Alcantara who attempted to give the YouTube star CPR after he turned blue following chest pains.

The 911 call where Alcantara frantically begged dispatchers to send an ambulance to Samuels’ Atlanta apartment has been revealed by TMZ.

“I just need to give him CPR,” said Alcantara who also happens to be a nurse. “Yes! [I need an ambulance] It’s Kevin-fucking-Samuels.”

She later told first responders that the 57-year-old fell on top of her and turned blue after he had experienced chest pains. The woman also pleaded with Samuels as she attempted to help him regain consciousness.

“Come on Kevin, you got this, just try to breathe,” said Alcantara in between cries. “Come on, think about your mom. Think about your daughter.”

During the call she also urgently expressed the need for medical equipment to help save Samuels.

“I need to call the front desk to get an AED, he’s not going to make it,” she continued. “If they have one, I need to get it right now. Call the front desk so they can get me a fucking AED right now. He’s turning blue, I can’t wait any longer.”

Samuels, who had 1.42 million YouTube subscribers, was a self-proclaimed image consultant known to spark controversy for his dating advice. More recently, he was under fire for his comments about “leftover women.”

“If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman,” said Samuels in a previous video. “You are what is left. Men know that there is something likely wrong with you.”

His mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, told NBC that it was a “terrible thing” to find out of her son’s passing via social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she shared on Friday (May 6). “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”