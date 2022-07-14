By Regina Cho
  /  07.14.2022

This week, Zubin tapped in with Coi Leray and YungManny for his brand new single, “Givenchy.” The Maryland-based instrumentalist shared the record as his first single from his forthcoming debut EP. On “Givenchy,” Coi Leray opens up the track with some braggadocious lyrics that match the breezy beat:

He like when I wear Givenchy, he come and unbuckle the dress he start from the bottom, he kiss up my legs/ Make his way to my neck, took a trip to the islands, he buy me designer, lil baby a flex (Ooh) lil baby a flex (Ooh), lil baby a flex 

I deserve only the finest (finest), he keep me covered in diamonds (diamonds)/ He wanna fuck on the private, give me his time, but stay on that grind, lil baby a flex (Ooh), lil baby a flex (Ooh-yea)/ That’s my lil twin, she throwin at my set, baby, you my biggest flex/

Zubin also shared how long “Givenchy” has been in the works and what the track means to his team. “This song was a vision I had two years ago,” he said via press release. “At the start of my career as an executive producer, I knew I needed to put together a record that would set the tone for Save Me Records. It’s not just about making the beat or getting the placement. For me it’s about sharing a story, painting a picture with a thousand words, and creating a timeless moment for my fans.”

In regards to what Coi Leray has been up to on the music front, the New Jersey-bred artist unleashed her Trendsetter album at the top of April. The 20-track body of work included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav and more.

Be sure to press play on “Givenchy” by Zubin, Coi Leray, and YungManny down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Flo Milli drops new "No Face" single

By Regina Cho
  /  07.14.2022

BlueBucksClan drops new "FYM" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  07.11.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Coi Leray
Singles
YungManny
Zubin

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Flo Milli drops new "No Face" single

By Regina Cho
  /  07.14.2022

BlueBucksClan drops new "FYM" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  07.11.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Lucky Daye celebrates Black musicianship in behind-the-scenes special, "The Link Up"

Go behind the scenes with Lucky Daye as the Grammy Award-winning singer teams up with ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2022
Interviews

Joyce Santana & RIMAS Entertainment are dominating global music streams through reggaetón

For Black Music Month, REVOLT connected with Joyce Santana to discuss his forthcoming projects, Puerto ...
By Bianca Alysse
  /  06.24.2022
Fact Check

Fact Check | Is abortion now illegal in the United States?

How has the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade impacted the nation? For this ...
By Bianca Alysse
  /  06.27.2022
View More