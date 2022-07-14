This week, Zubin tapped in with Coi Leray and YungManny for his brand new single, “Givenchy.” The Maryland-based instrumentalist shared the record as his first single from his forthcoming debut EP. On “Givenchy,” Coi Leray opens up the track with some braggadocious lyrics that match the breezy beat:

He like when I wear Givenchy, he come and unbuckle the dress he start from the bottom, he kiss up my legs/ Make his way to my neck, took a trip to the islands, he buy me designer, lil baby a flex (Ooh) lil baby a flex (Ooh), lil baby a flex

I deserve only the finest (finest), he keep me covered in diamonds (diamonds)/ He wanna fuck on the private, give me his time, but stay on that grind, lil baby a flex (Ooh), lil baby a flex (Ooh-yea)/ That’s my lil twin, she throwin at my set, baby, you my biggest flex/

Zubin also shared how long “Givenchy” has been in the works and what the track means to his team. “This song was a vision I had two years ago,” he said via press release. “At the start of my career as an executive producer, I knew I needed to put together a record that would set the tone for Save Me Records. It’s not just about making the beat or getting the placement. For me it’s about sharing a story, painting a picture with a thousand words, and creating a timeless moment for my fans.”

In regards to what Coi Leray has been up to on the music front, the New Jersey-bred artist unleashed her Trendsetter album at the top of April. The 20-track body of work included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav and more.

Be sure to press play on “Givenchy” by Zubin, Coi Leray, and YungManny down below.