Today (July 13), Jayland Walker will be laid to rest in the city of Akron, Ohio. It has been a little over two weeks since the 25-year-old Black man was fatally shot by police over 60 times during a traffic stop. The June 27 incident sparked protests throughout Akron, prompting the mayor to declare a state of emergency and enforce a curfew.

Since Walker’s death, city officials have begun holding daily briefings “in order to provide timely and consistent safety updates, and to more quickly relay information to both the public and the press.” Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett made the announcement last week, according to local news outlet Fox 8 Cleveland. During yesterday’s briefing (July 12), officials were asked if they plan on attending Walker’s funeral. “We don’t want to be any sort of distraction to Jayland and the mourning and the grief that his family is feeling,” Horrigan responded. “Continue to know we mourn for him and continue to grieve with the family,” he added.

Last night, community members gathered on behalf of Walker. During the meeting, organizers asked that supporters hold off on protesting until after the funeral to allow the family time to grieve. Judy Hill from the NAACP’s Akron branch said, “On behalf of the family, all they are asking is to give them 48 hours to bury, that’s all.” She continued, “Nobody wants this. So, for 48 hours, until Jayland’s body is laid to rest, they ask that we not protest, we don’t go to the streets, and we won’t. For 48 hours, but I don’t want anyone to think that we should stop.”

Walker’s funeral service will be today at the Akron Civic Theatre at 182 South Main Street. A viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. local time. His funeral will start at 1 p.m. Free parking will be available at city parking decks and the University of Akron’s Polsky parking deck. Walker’s service will be live-streamed and a press conference will follow.