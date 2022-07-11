By Angel Saunders
  /  07.11.2022

In the wake of Jayland Walker’s death at the hands of Akron, Ohio police, city officials are attempting to provide transparency to its residents by holding daily briefings. Walker was fatally shot over 60 times by law enforcement on June 27. In the weeks since, protests have been held throughout the city. On July 4, after SWAT teams were deployed, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan declared a state of emergency.

Yesterday (July 10), Police Chief Steve Mylett asked for people posting information on social media to be mindful of their words. “They are encouraging people to go to these officers’ homes and hurt the officers and their families,” he shared as reported by ABC News 5 Cleveland. The chief noted that two officers have been “accused of doing things they didn’t do.” He continued, “This has caused a reaction in their personal lives. And it’s impacting everybody in this police department.”

During today’s remote briefing (July 11), authorities shared new details with citizens. According to Fox 8 Cleveland, Mylett announced, “There have been bounties placed on police officers’ heads.” Mylett was joined by Horrigan, who added, “There [have] been threats against myself, my family, my home.” Although city leaders have faced significant backlash from the situation, Mylett shared that he would allow the protests to continue. “So long as the participants are non-violent, we’re going to give them space,” the chief said during the briefing.

According to reports, no arrests or other notable protesting incidents happened this past weekend. Officials also announced that the city’s curfew would be extended from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday (July 13) will be observed as a day of mourning.

Walker’s family is expected to speak at a press conference addressing police brutality at the hands of Akron cops later today. The family will also provide updates on Walker’s funeral, which will be at St. Ashworth Temple, Church of God in Christ in Akron.

