Yesterday (July 11), representatives for Jayland Walker’s family held a press conference to announce funeral plans for the slain 25-year-old. They also shared details for a community gathering. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Akron, Ohio community is still reeling from Walker’s June 27 killing at the hands of the police. Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police said Walker being shot over 60 times during a traffic stop was justified.

Ken Abbarno, a Walker family attorney and representative, spoke at yesterday’s press conference to share details for the upcoming gatherings. This evening (July 12), there will be a unity gathering at the Remedy Church at 1700 Britton Rd. in Akron. It starts at 6:30 p.m., as reported by local news outlet ABC Cleveland 5. Funeral services will take place tomorrow (July 13). Walker’s viewing is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. local time. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Both will be at the Akron Civic Theater, at 182 S. Main St. in Akron. Walker’s ​​service is open to the public.

Pastor Robert DeJournett of St. Ashworth Temple in Akron delivered a few words during the press conference. “We are angry, we’re hurting and people should be able to demonstrate in a nonviolent way,” he began. “And that goes for our police department, too, because they should not — they should be acting in a nonviolent way as well. So with it being a two-way street, we want to do this and do it right, because we’re not going away until justice is served. But we want to do it with dignity. We want to do it with respect. We are overwhelmed by the support that we are getting. And what we really want is to lay our loved ones to rest,” he continued.

Attorney Bobby DiCello, who is representing the Walker family, condemned violence from the Akron police force. Recently, the department has been accused of using excessive force against protesters. “On behalf of the Walker family, we are gathered today to denounce violence against the protesters who have gathered to support this family,” DiCello said.