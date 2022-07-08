By Angel Saunders
  /  07.08.2022

Today (July 8), President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect abortion rights. The move comes after the Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. As a result of the court’s decision, federal protection of abortions were immediately halted. Today’s decision will assist with emergency contraception and help to provide safe abortion procedures, among other services.

The White House released a statement saying, “President Biden has made clear that the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law. Until then, he has committed to doing everything in his power to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion.” Today’s motion will also help with public outreach “to ensure that Americans have access to reliable and accurate information about their rights and access to care.”

This is a developing story.

