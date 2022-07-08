It’s been a few years since SiR released his third studio LP Chasing Summer, a timeless body of work that consisted of 14 songs and features from Kendrick Lamar, Smino, Kadhja Bonet, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Claudio, Jill Scott, and Zacari. Since then, the Inglewood star has peppered fans with stand alone drops and soundtrack contributions, including “Rapper Weed,” “Footsteps In The Dark Pts. 1 & 2,” “Teach Me,” and “Satisfaction.” He’s also utilized his special brand of vocals for peers like Robert Glasper, KAYTRANADA, REASON, IDK, Saba, blood brother D Smoke, and more.

Today (July 8), SiR drops off a new single titled “Life Is Good,” a collaboration alongside London talent Scribz Riley. Produced by Scribz and JONAH, the soulful offering is for anyone who chooses to live their lives as best as they can:

“Life is good, ay, car fast as fuck, ain’t got pulled over once while I was actin’ up, hundred-twenty while I’m headed to Sonoma, I ain’t turnin’ down no fades, no I don’t need any soldiers, ay, I might fly you down to Florida tonight, Miami where the water stays warm, baby, we can do what we like, baby, we can do what we want … life is good, ay, roll another blunt, life is good, ay, we do what we want…”

Directed by James Mackel, the accompanying visual for “Life Is Good” looks like a cinematic trailer for a surefire blockbuster film. SiR stars in the roughly three-minute clip as a presumed drug lord, who can be seen making some oft-violent moves while spending time with his significant other. His relationship with his girl eventually sours, and — following an appearance from Scribz for his verse — the growing rift eventually leads to a fiery conclusion. Press play on SiR and Scribz Riley’s “Life Is Good” video below.